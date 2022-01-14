BrahMos finally finds an export customer

Hensoldt joins the Type 212CD supply chain
The German-Norwegian Type 212CD programme marks the first time that OMS 150 and OMS 300 optronic masts will be installed in tandem.
After much speculation and tarrying, the Philippines has given the go ahead to buy the BrahMos supersonic missile from India. This represents the first export for the Indo-Russian missile.
The Department of National Defense posted on its website a copy of the notice of award to BrahMos Aerospace as part of a government-to-government deal. Its receipt was dated 31 December 2021 by BrahMos, and a contract should be signed imminently.
The Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile System (SBASMS) project for the Philippine Navy (PN) is worth $374.96 million. The Philippine government had released initial funds of 15% on 27 December, an indication that …
Peru continues to upgrade its naval capabilities despite its limited budget.
Construction is underway of the first U212NFS submarine for the Italian Navy.
IADS for the Indian Navy will detect enemy torpedoes at long range and divert them from their intended targets.
The opening of the KATMANSIS cavitation tunnel testbed marks a further step towards industrial self-sufficiency in Turkey.
The USN is minimising the incorporation of new technologies as it looks to develop its next large surface combatant.