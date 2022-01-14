BrahMos finally finds an export customer

After much speculation and tarrying, the Philippines has given the go ahead to buy the BrahMos supersonic missile from India. This represents the first export for the Indo-Russian missile.

The Department of National Defense posted on its website a copy of the notice of award to BrahMos Aerospace as part of a government-to-government deal. Its receipt was dated 31 December 2021 by BrahMos, and a contract should be signed imminently.

The Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile System (SBASMS) project for the Philippine Navy (PN) is worth $374.96 million. The Philippine government had released initial funds of 15% on 27 December, an indication that …