Boeing delivers new P-8A Poseidon to US Navy

The US Navy has taken delivery of the sixth production P-8A Poseidon aircraft built by Boeing, completing the first group of deliveries ordered under a January 2011 low-rate initial production (LRIP) contract.

Boeing reported that it remains on schedule to build 24 P-8A maritime patrol aircraft as part of contracts awarded in 2011 and 2012. The US Navy plans to purchase 117 P-8As in total to replace its P-3 fleet.



The P-8A is based on the next-generation Boeing 737-800 platform. The versatile multi-mission aircraft provides broad long-range maritime patrol capabilities, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.



Rick Heerdt, Boeing vice president and P-8 program manager, said: ‘The P-8 team continues to incorporate efficiencies into our production as we ramp up deliveries in 2013. We've reduced flow times and costs, which ultimately benefits our US Navy customer.



The next three Poseidon aircraft are currently undergoing mission systems installation and checkout in Seattle, and two more are in final assembly. Boeing will deliver its seventh production P-8A to the navy later this quarter. The company is also providing maintenance training for the navy, in addition to logistics support, spares, support equipment and tools as part of the LRIP contracts.