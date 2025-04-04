Fincantieri begins steel-cutting on FREMM EVO frigates for the Italian Navy
Steel-cutting began on the first of the Italian Navy’s new FREMM EVO frigates at the Riva Trigoso (Genoa) shipyard on 3 April.
The two next-generation FREMM frigates will be built by Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN), a Joint Venture (JV) between Fincantieri and Leonardo. The agreement to build the vessels was signed with the Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en matière d'Armement (OCCAR) in July 2024.
The FREMM EVO frigates will be built to take advantage of up-to-the-minute technological advances, and will also capitalise on the €1.5 billion ($1.64 billion) mid-life upgrade of the Horizon-class destroyers by Naviris and Eurosam.
In particular,
