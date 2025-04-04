To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Fincantieri begins steel-cutting on FREMM EVO frigates for the Italian Navy

4th April 2025 - 15:16 GMT | by Tony Fyler in Swansea

RSS

The Carlo Bergamini is expected to provide the essential blueprint for the FREMM EVO vessels. (Photo: Italian Navy)

The two new frigates are expected to enter service by 2030.

Steel-cutting began on the first of the Italian Navy’s new FREMM EVO frigates at the Riva Trigoso (Genoa) shipyard on 3 April.

The two next-generation FREMM frigates will be built by Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN), a Joint Venture (JV) between Fincantieri and Leonardo. The agreement to build the vessels was signed with the Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en matière d'Armement (OCCAR) in July 2024.

The FREMM EVO frigates will be built to take advantage of up-to-the-minute technological advances, and will also capitalise on the €1.5 billion ($1.64 billion) mid-life upgrade of the Horizon-class destroyers by Naviris and Eurosam.

In particular,

Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is the Naval Reporter at Shephard

He has experience in business and …

Read full bio

