Keel laid for Royal Navy’s next-generation nuclear submarine
HMS Dreadnought, the lead vessel in the Royal Navy’s new Dreadnought class of nuclear submarines, had its keel-laying ceremony at the Barrow-in-Furness shipyard of BAE Systems on 20 March.
While the ceremony was largely symbolic, as the majority of the construction work on the first of the four-vessel class has been completed, it marked an intention to push forward with the replacement of the UK’s Vanguard class submarines which currently carry the country’s nuclear deterrent.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the whole life cost of the four new submarines will be £31 billion (US$42 billion) across the vessels’
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Rafael and Elbit supply electronic warfare solution for frigate protection to NATO nations
The EW systems will be deployed on five frigates from unspecified NATO-member nations, to improve their survivability in combat.
-
Edge and CMN Naval create multi-billion dollar joint venture to build high value niche naval vessels
The new company will take possession of the existing non-NATO order pipeline, said to be worth billions of dollars.
-
Royal Navy follows US Navy lead, invests in VR training to mitigate watchkeeping skill fade
VR naval training is growing more accepted as it maintains bridge skills in a safe, virtual environment.
-
New mine countermeasures vessel enters service in Japan
The new vessel, JS Nomi, is the fourth countermeasures vessels in the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force's Awaji class, and a fifth and sixth have been costed.