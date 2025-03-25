Keel laid for Royal Navy’s next-generation nuclear submarine

HMS Dreadnought, the lead vessel in the Royal Navy’s new Dreadnought class of nuclear submarines, had its keel-laying ceremony at the Barrow-in-Furness shipyard of BAE Systems on 20 March.

While the ceremony was largely symbolic, as the majority of the construction work on the first of the four-vessel class has been completed, it marked an intention to push forward with the replacement of the UK’s Vanguard class submarines which currently carry the country’s nuclear deterrent.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the whole life cost of the four new submarines will be £31 billion (US$42 billion) across the vessels’