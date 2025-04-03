To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Desan Shipyard to build Malaysia’s largest ever coast guard vessel

3rd April 2025 - 18:07 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

A scale model of Desan Shipyard’s multipurpose mission ship design was displayed at its formal selection in February. (Photo: Malaysian Information Department)

The vessel should join the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency in 2017.

Turkish shipbuilder Desan Shipyard has won a contract to build a multipurpose mission ship for the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), which functions as Malaysia’s coast guard.

The letter of acceptance was signed in Istanbul on 21 March. The deal, which the MMEA said was worth almost US$69 million, outlined a vessel to be delivered in Q1 2027.

Awang Alik bin Jeman, secretary general of Malaysia’s Ministry of Home Affairs, said: “This cooperation demonstrates the commitment of both countries in addressing increasingly complex maritime security threats, including foreign vessel incursions and cross-border criminal activities.”

The ship will be 99m long,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us