Desan Shipyard to build Malaysia’s largest ever coast guard vessel
Turkish shipbuilder Desan Shipyard has won a contract to build a multipurpose mission ship for the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), which functions as Malaysia’s coast guard.
The letter of acceptance was signed in Istanbul on 21 March. The deal, which the MMEA said was worth almost US$69 million, outlined a vessel to be delivered in Q1 2027.
Awang Alik bin Jeman, secretary general of Malaysia’s Ministry of Home Affairs, said: “This cooperation demonstrates the commitment of both countries in addressing increasingly complex maritime security threats, including foreign vessel incursions and cross-border criminal activities.”
The ship will be 99m long,
