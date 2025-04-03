To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Royal Navy destroyer completes UAV live-fire exercise before heading to the Indo-Pacific

Royal Navy destroyer completes UAV live-fire exercise before heading to the Indo-Pacific

3rd April 2025 - 09:57 GMT | by Tony Fyler in Swansea

RSS

HMS Dauntless faced various uncrewed threats during Exercise Sharpshooter. (Photo: LPhot Kevin Walton)

HMS Dauntless ran a full UAV test to mimic potential real-world threats.

HMS Dauntless, one of the Royal Navy’s (RN’s) most advanced warships, took part in an extensive anti-uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) live-firing test off the coast of Wales in early April. The test was Dauntless’ final exercise before it heads to the Indo-Pacific region as part of the RN’s planned Carrier Strike Group deployment.

Dauntless faced a wide range of UAV and USV threats, similar to those faced by active vessels in the Red Sea, for an up-to-date training experience.

The Type 45 destroyer became the first vessel in its class to have faced hundreds of attacks by Banshee and virtual UAVs,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is the Naval Reporter at Shephard

He has experience in business and …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us