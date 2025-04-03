Royal Navy destroyer completes UAV live-fire exercise before heading to the Indo-Pacific

HMS Dauntless, one of the Royal Navy’s (RN’s) most advanced warships, took part in an extensive anti-uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) live-firing test off the coast of Wales in early April. The test was Dauntless’ final exercise before it heads to the Indo-Pacific region as part of the RN’s planned Carrier Strike Group deployment.

Dauntless faced a wide range of UAV and USV threats, similar to those faced by active vessels in the Red Sea, for an up-to-date training experience.

The Type 45 destroyer became the first vessel in its class to have faced hundreds of attacks by Banshee and virtual UAVs,