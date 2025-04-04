BAE Systems to provide missile tubes to Block VI Virginia-class submarines
BAE Systems has been awarded a US$70 million contract by General Dynamics Electric Boat to produce Virginia Payload Module (VPM) missile tubes for Block VI Virginia-class submarines.
BAE Systems in the exclusive provider of VPM tubes to the US Navy. The tubes are a new addition to the Block V iteration of the US submarine, the block that began laying down keels in 2023 (four years later than originally predicted).
Most of the Block V boats will have the VPM tubes added to their design, for the firing of Tomahawk cruise missiles.
The Block V boats are expected to
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
Desan Shipyard to build Malaysia’s largest ever coast guard vessel
The vessel should join the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency in 2017.
-
US Navy tests Aegis combat system for hypersonic missile defence
The Arleigh Burke destroyer USS Pinckney undertook the tests against a simulated SM-6 missile.
-
Royal Navy destroyer completes UAV live-fire exercise before heading to the Indo-Pacific
HMS Dauntless ran a full UAV test to mimic potential real-world threats.
-
Havelsan sells ADVENT CMS into Chilean Navy frigates
The system is intended to add enhanced operational precision to two ageing vessels.
-
Second rMCM vessel begins sea trials, advances autonomous minesweeping
The rMCM programme will ultimately comprise of 12 vessels, six each working for the Belgian and the Royal Netherlands Navy.
-
Long-delayed polar icebreaker programme gets cash and impetus boost
The US Government has awarded a significant contract to move along its Polar Security Cutter programme.