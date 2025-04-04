BAE Systems to provide missile tubes to Block VI Virginia-class submarines

BAE Systems has been awarded a US$70 million contract by General Dynamics Electric Boat to produce Virginia Payload Module (VPM) missile tubes for Block VI Virginia-class submarines.

BAE Systems in the exclusive provider of VPM tubes to the US Navy. The tubes are a new addition to the Block V iteration of the US submarine, the block that began laying down keels in 2023 (four years later than originally predicted).

Most of the Block V boats will have the VPM tubes added to their design, for the firing of Tomahawk cruise missiles.

The Block V boats are expected to