Berdyansk disaster hits Black Sea Fleet capabilities

Video footage has emerged on social media of explosions and ship fires at the Russian-occupied port of Berdyansk.

The Ukrainian MoD claimed on 24 March that the Alligator-class (Project 1171) LPD Orsk ‘was destroyed’ by a Tochka-U ballistic missile attack, although there is no independent confirmation that this was responsible for the explosions and fires.

Based on visual evidence of an initial fire and secondary explosions, an alternative theory was that a munitions-handling failure has occurred.

There were unconfirmed reports that other LPDs (the Alligator-class Saratov and two Ropucha-class vessels, Tsesar Kunikov and Novocherkassk) have also been damaged.

Tsesar Kunikov and Novocherkassk were observed leaving port while the Saratov remained stationary. Little damage was evident to the Novocherkassk, though Tsesar Kunikov appeared to be on fire.

Whether or not the fire at Berdyansk was caused by Ukrainian military action, the result is that an amphibious assault on Odessa becomes much harder for the Black Sea Fleet to undertake, especially if more than one LST has been damaged or destroyed.

Any attempt to transfer replacement LPDs through the Bosphorous and Dardanelles to join the Black Sea Fleet may be blocked by Turkey invoking the Montreux Convention.

Name Alligator class LPD Suppliers Yantar Shipyard Total Ordered 15 Inventory 4 OSD 2025 Status Out of production Length 113.1m Beam 15.6m Draught 3.65m Displacement Full Load 4,487t Max Speed 18kt Range 16,945km Crew 77 Passengers 400

The Alligator class dates from the 1960s and four of the LPDs were in service at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the Ivan Gren-class (Project 11711) is designed to replace the Alligator class, but only two of the newer ships are in service with two modified variants under construction.