To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Belgian-Dutch ASWF frigate nears contract award

23rd January 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

A rendering of the future ASWF ship. (Photo: Dutch MoD)

The joint programme will see the Belgian and Dutch navies receive two new frigates each.

A contract to build four Anti-Submarine Warfare Frigate (ASWF) ships for the Belgian and Dutch Navies is scheduled to be awarded this year.

Under the programme, two sets of two ships will be built for the two countries' navies, continuing joint naval procurement that has also seen Brussels and Den Haag procure a common fleet of minehunting platforms.

A spokesperson for the Dutch MoD told Shephard negotiations with suppliers were ongoing.

They added: 'When those negotiations have been completed, the House of Representatives will be informed first and after the consent of the House of Representatives, a date will be set

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us