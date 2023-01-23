Belgian-Dutch ASWF frigate nears contract award
A contract to build four Anti-Submarine Warfare Frigate (ASWF) ships for the Belgian and Dutch Navies is scheduled to be awarded this year.
Under the programme, two sets of two ships will be built for the two countries' navies, continuing joint naval procurement that has also seen Brussels and Den Haag procure a common fleet of minehunting platforms.
A spokesperson for the Dutch MoD told Shephard negotiations with suppliers were ongoing.
They added: 'When those negotiations have been completed, the House of Representatives will be informed first and after the consent of the House of Representatives, a date will be set
