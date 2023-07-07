BAE Systems to design next-gen SeaSparrow missile launch system

BAE Systems will design the Next Generation Evolved SeaSparrow Missile Launch System (NGELS) under a $37 million US DoD Ordnance Technology Consortium using technology derived from the Mk41Vertical Launch System.

Under the contract, the company will support the NATO SeaSparrow Program Office to design and deliver prototype deck launching systems to Evolved SeaSparrow Missile (ESSM)ship self-defence system users.

NGELS is a deck-mounted,fixed-angle launcher that leverages BAE Systems’ Adaptable Deck Launcher(ADL) concept to store and launch ESSMs from the company’s Mk 25 missile canisters.

NGELS will support fielding the latest ESSM Block 2, a multi-role surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missile capable of protecting aircraft carriers and other flat-decked ships against advanced air and surface threats.