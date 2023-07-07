To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

BAE Systems to design next-gen SeaSparrow missile launch system

7th July 2023 - 12:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

NGELS will replace the existing SeaSparrow launch systems. (Photo: Raytheon)

BAE Systems has been awarded a $37 million contract to develop the Next Generation Evolved SeaSparrow Missile Launch System (NGELS), providing the USN and allied countries with an enhanced ship self-defence capability.

BAE Systems will design the Next Generation Evolved SeaSparrow Missile Launch System (NGELS) under a $37 million US DoD Ordnance Technology Consortium using technology derived from the Mk41Vertical Launch System.

Under the contract, the company will support the NATO SeaSparrow Program Office to design and deliver prototype deck launching systems to Evolved SeaSparrow Missile (ESSM)ship self-defence system users.

NGELS is a deck-mounted,fixed-angle launcher that leverages BAE Systems’ Adaptable Deck Launcher(ADL) concept to store and launch ESSMs from the company’s Mk 25 missile canisters.

NGELS will support fielding the latest ESSM Block 2, a multi-role surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missile capable of protecting aircraft carriers and other flat-decked ships against advanced air and surface threats.

