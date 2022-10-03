To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Navy orders full-rate production support for Evolved Seasparrow Block 2

3rd October 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

ESSM launch from a USN vessel. (Photo: Raytheon)

Latest ESSM Block 2 support contract covers SAM purchases for 11 navies.

Raytheon has received a $55.47 million contract modification (plus options worth up to $22.76 million) from Naval Sea Systems Command to support FY2021-FY2023 Evolved Seasparrow Missile (ESSM) Block 2 full-rate production requirements for the USN and allied navies, the DoD announced on 30 September.

‘This contract combines purchases for the US Navy and the governments of Canada, Australia, Greece, Germany, Norway, Turkey, Portugal, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Denmark under the NATO Seasparrow Consortium,’ the DoD noted.

Work will be completed by March 2025 at sites in Australia, Canada, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Norway, Turkey and the US.

The ESSM entered service in 2004. Block 2 anti-air missiles include a new guidance system with a dual-mode active and semi-active radar.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us