US Navy orders full-rate production support for Evolved Seasparrow Block 2

Raytheon has received a $55.47 million contract modification (plus options worth up to $22.76 million) from Naval Sea Systems Command to support FY2021-FY2023 Evolved Seasparrow Missile (ESSM) Block 2 full-rate production requirements for the USN and allied navies, the DoD announced on 30 September.

‘This contract combines purchases for the US Navy and the governments of Canada, Australia, Greece, Germany, Norway, Turkey, Portugal, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Denmark under the NATO Seasparrow Consortium,’ the DoD noted.

Work will be completed by March 2025 at sites in Australia, Canada, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Norway, Turkey and the US.

The ESSM entered service in 2004. Block 2 anti-air missiles include a new guidance system with a dual-mode active and semi-active radar.