BAE Systems to modernise destroyer USS Ross

Under an extended dry-docking selected restricted availability contract, BAE Systems will perform modernisation work on the USS Ross at its Norfolk shipyard in Virginia.

The company will dry-dock Ross to carry out maintenance on the underwater hull, repair its main propulsion system, preserve internal ballast and fuel tanks and work on crew berthing and dining compartments.

Modernisation work is scheduled to be completed in April 2024, allowing the ship to serve for ten further years.

Ross recently completely a seven-year operational period forward deployed to Rota, Spain.

The last of the Flight I Arleigh Burke-class ships, USS Ross, was laid down in April 1995, launched in March 1996 and commissioned in June 1997. Shephard Defence Insight cites an out-of-service date of 2036 for Flight I.