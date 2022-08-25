To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

BAE Systems to modernise destroyer USS Ross

25th August 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Ross will be overhauled and modernised by BAE Systems. (Photo: USN)

BAE Systems has been awarded a $107.7 million contract by the US Navy to modernise the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, USS Ross.

Under an extended dry-docking selected restricted availability contract, BAE Systems will perform modernisation work on the USS Ross at its Norfolk shipyard in Virginia.

The company will dry-dock Ross to carry out maintenance on the underwater hull, repair its main propulsion system, preserve internal ballast and fuel tanks and work on crew berthing and dining compartments.

Modernisation work is scheduled to be completed in April 2024, allowing the ship to serve for ten further years.

Ross recently completely a seven-year operational period forward deployed to Rota, Spain.

The last of the Flight I Arleigh Burke-class ships, USS Ross, was laid down in April 1995, launched in March 1996 and commissioned in June 1997. Shephard Defence Insight cites an out-of-service date of 2036 for Flight I.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us