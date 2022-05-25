BAE Systems: Australian Hunters are ‘progressing very well’

Australia’s ongoing programme to build nine Hunter-class frigates has routinely come in for criticism in Australian media reports. Some of the blame surely lies at the door of the Department of Defence because of a recent short-sighted policy deflecting media enquiries.

Consequently, conjecture about the viability of the Hunter-class programme has been rife. This included a leaked 36-page Engineering Team Assessment prepared by the DoD last November.

At the same time, accusations from the then shadow minister for defence claimed Project Sea 5000 was already running A$15 billion [$10.8 billion] over budget and four years late.

Another knife in