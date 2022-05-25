BAE Systems: Australian Hunters are ‘progressing very well’
Australia’s ongoing programme to build nine Hunter-class frigates has routinely come in for criticism in Australian media reports. Some of the blame surely lies at the door of the Department of Defence because of a recent short-sighted policy deflecting media enquiries.
Consequently, conjecture about the viability of the Hunter-class programme has been rife. This included a leaked 36-page Engineering Team Assessment prepared by the DoD last November.
At the same time, accusations from the then shadow minister for defence claimed Project Sea 5000 was already running A$15 billion [$10.8 billion] over budget and four years late.
Another knife in
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
OSI to provide German K130 Batch Corvettes with integrated navigation systems
The contract includes upgrades for the navigation systems, radars, WECDIS and various land-based assets.
-
Royal Navy decommissions two more Trafalgar-class submarines
The UK RN officially decommissioned the Trafalgar-class submarines HMS Trenchant and HMS Talent at Devonport Naval Base on 20 May, leaving HMS Triumph as the …
-
Damen delivers the first of three MMIPVs to the South African Navy
Damen Shipyards Cape Town (DSCT) received a contract for the three patrol vessels in 2018.