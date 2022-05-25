To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

BAE Systems: Australian Hunters are ‘progressing very well’

25th May 2022 - 10:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Hunter class will be an extremely capable warship, but few major Australian procurement projects start smoothly. (RAN)

Flurries of criticism about Australia's future frigates have been growing in intensity, but BAE Systems has come out of its corner to counter the narrative.

Australia’s ongoing programme to build nine Hunter-class frigates has routinely come in for criticism in Australian media reports. Some of the blame surely lies at the door of the Department of Defence because of a recent short-sighted policy deflecting media enquiries.

Consequently, conjecture about the viability of the Hunter-class programme has been rife. This included a leaked 36-page Engineering Team Assessment prepared by the DoD last November.

At the same time, accusations from the then shadow minister for defence claimed Project Sea 5000 was already running A$15 billion [$10.8 billion] over budget and four years late.

Another knife in

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us