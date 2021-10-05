BAE awarded USN carrier landing system sustainment contract

The AN/SPN-46(V) Automatic Carrier Landing System. (Photo: BAE Systems)

The AN/SPN-46 Automatic Carrier Landing System enables pilots to make a 'hands-off' landing in severe sea states and weather conditions.

BAE Systems will continue providing lifecycle sustainment and other services to support USN aircraft carrier landing systems following a $68.5 million contract award.

Under Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems (ATC&LS) Engineering Products & Technical Services (EPTS) awarded this year, the company will 'develop, produce, equip, test, evaluate, sustain, and update' the AN/SPN-46(V) Automatic Carrier Landing System.

BAE Systems Integrated Defence Solutions business VP and general manager Lisa Hand said: 'With this win, BAE Systems retains a key air traffic control contract that we have held since 1973 to provide industry-leading systems integration capabilities and solutions that ensure the safety of critical carrier-based landing systems'

Shephard Defence Insight notes the AN/SPN-46, developed by Textron, can simultaneously guide two aircraft during their final approach and landing phase of aircraft carrier operations.

According to the 'CVN 78 Gerald R. Ford-class Nuclear Aircraft Carrier (CVN 78) Selected Acquisition Report', the estimated unit cost for AN/SPN-46 is around $0.6 million.