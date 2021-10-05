BAE awarded USN carrier landing system sustainment contract

SeeByte awarded Maritime Autonomous Systems interoperability demonstration contract
SeeByte will modify its mission-level autonomy system, Neptune, to demonstrate interoperability between different autonomous systems.
BAE Systems will continue providing lifecycle sustainment and other services to support USN aircraft carrier landing systems following a $68.5 million contract award.
Under Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems (ATC&LS) Engineering Products & Technical Services (EPTS) awarded this year, the company will 'develop, produce, equip, test, evaluate, sustain, and update' the AN/SPN-46(V) Automatic Carrier Landing System.
BAE Systems Integrated Defence Solutions business VP and general manager Lisa Hand said: 'With this win, BAE Systems retains a key air traffic control contract that we have held since 1973 to provide industry-leading systems integration capabilities and solutions that ensure the safety of critical carrier-based landing systems'
Shephard Defence Insight notes the AN/SPN-46, developed by Textron, can simultaneously guide two aircraft during their final approach and landing phase of aircraft carrier operations.
According to the 'CVN 78 Gerald R. Ford-class Nuclear Aircraft Carrier (CVN 78) Selected Acquisition Report', the estimated unit cost for AN/SPN-46 is around $0.6 million.
The USN says it is committed to ensuring decisions are aligned with, and will not impact, the construction of the Columbia-class SSBNs.
The Russian Navy plans to take two additional small missile corvettes of the Buyan-M class to meet immediate operational needs.
The agreement between Leonardo and the French Navy comprises logistics support and maintenance services for the OTO 76/62 SR weapon systems on-board the Horizon, FREMM and FDI -class frigates.
Acusonic would allow small craft operating near coastlines or riverbanks to detect the location of threats.
The latest contract modification awards reflects an exercised option to provide several militaries with MK 54 lightweight torpedo array kits.