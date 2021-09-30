BAE Systems to support 2CAWS

JADC2 objectives prompt adoption of software-defined networking
Through software-defined networking for multi-transport paths such as SATCOM, Hughes is supporting the DoD concept for Joint All-Domain Command and Control.
BAE Systems has obtained a ten-year IDIQ contract from the US Army, worth up to $872 million, to provide life-cycle sustainment and technical support to the 2-Color Advanced Warning System (2CAWS) developed under the Limited Interim Missile Warning System programme.
The 2CAWS solution builds upon the company’s experience in fielding systems for the complex rotary-wing environment. The missile warning system is optimised for SWaP, featuring an open system processor, two-colour IR sensors for increased range, and a fibre optic A-kit for faster data transmission.
The system processor serves as the high-bandwidth digital backbone of the system and houses advanced machine-learning missile warning algorithms specifically designed for complex, high-clutter environments and rapid threat updates.
China's military is already using a number of capable UAV platforms, with even more advanced designs on the way.
China showed off new aircraft and missiles at the Zhuhai air show, including a twin-seat J-16D shown in public for the first time.
The company will provide support and sustainment for the C-17 weapon system for nine years and eight months.
Boeing has delivered the first operational Block III F/A-18 Super Hornet to the USN.
Standard 6 upgrade for French maritime patrol aircraft includes new AESA radar and improved multispectral imaging.