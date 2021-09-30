BAE Systems to support 2CAWS

BAE Systems is supporting the 2-Color Advanced Warning System for helicopters. (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems has secured a ten-year sustainment and technical support contract from the USAF for a missile warning system.

BAE Systems has obtained a ten-year IDIQ contract from the US Army, worth up to $872 million, to provide life-cycle sustainment and technical support to the 2-Color Advanced Warning System (2CAWS) developed under the Limited Interim Missile Warning System programme.

The 2CAWS solution builds upon the company’s experience in fielding systems for the complex rotary-wing environment. The missile warning system is optimised for SWaP, featuring an open system processor, two-colour IR sensors for increased range, and a fibre optic A-kit for faster data transmission.

The system processor serves as the high-bandwidth digital backbone of the system and houses advanced machine-learning missile warning algorithms specifically designed for complex, high-clutter environments and rapid threat updates.