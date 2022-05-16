Babcock wins ten-year Queen Elizabeth-class dry dock contract

British defence company Babcock has won a ten-year contract worth £30 million ($36 million) to provide dry-dock maintenance for the UK RN's two Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers in Rosyth, Scotland.

Babcock beat Belfast's Harland & Wolff to the contract, which will ensure the two aircraft carriers can undergo planned maintenance and repairs at the Rosyth site.

Exact timings for maintenance are classified and dependent on the programmes of the Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers; however, the first planned activity is set to take place next year with a six-week work package.

MoD Defence Equipment & Support awarded the contract following