Babcock wins ten-year Queen Elizabeth-class dry dock contract

Sentient debuts maritime ViDAR in Australia
Sentient is now offering a maritime version of its ViDAR system, and the way has been cleared to install it on Australian S-100 Camcopters.
British defence company Babcock has won a ten-year contract worth £30 million ($36 million) to provide dry-dock maintenance for the UK RN's two Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers in Rosyth, Scotland.
Babcock beat Belfast's Harland & Wolff to the contract, which will ensure the two aircraft carriers can undergo planned maintenance and repairs at the Rosyth site.
Exact timings for maintenance are classified and dependent on the programmes of the Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers; however, the first planned activity is set to take place next year with a six-week work package.
MoD Defence Equipment & Support awarded the contract following
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Sentient is now offering a maritime version of its ViDAR system, and the way has been cleared to install it on Australian S-100 Camcopters.
The Spanish Navy support vessel Reina Isabel returned to its homeport on 13 May after a mission to deliver arms, ammunition and Ukraine — although Kyiv did not receive everything it expected.
Work on the future SSN(R), the replacement for the Astute-class submarines, continues to progress as planned.
Although lagging behind the utilisation of UAVs, militaries are now exploring new applications for and types of UUVs and USVs. Australia is no exception.
Three industry contenders have emerged for the Australian navy's quest for a new unmanned MCM system.
Under contract from BAE Systems Australia, Raytheon Anschütz will initially deliver design engineering and requirements verification for installation of its WINBS navigation and bridge technology aboard the RAN’s future Hunter-class frigates.