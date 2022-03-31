Babcock meets HMS Somerset ready for sea date

On 29 March, UK shipbuilder Babcock announced it had achieved the ready for sea date for Duke-class Type 23 frigate HMS Somerset at its Devonport site following a lengthy refit.

The frigate began an intensive overhaul at Babcock's facility in Devonport in November 2018, including repairs and updates to the hull and living facilities.

During the overhaul, the ship's Sea Wolf system was replaced with the Sea Ceptor air defence system, and improvements to critical electronic equipment were completed.

The Babcock team also replaced the ship's four diesel generators.

HMS Iron Duke is the next Type 23 frigate scheduled to exit Babcock's Frigate Support Centre and continue overhaul works.

Later this year, two more frigates, Argyll and Westminster, will arrive for refit work.