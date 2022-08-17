To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Babcock begins upkeep of Royal Navy frigate HMS Argyll

17th August 2022 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

HMS Argyll in Babcock's Devonport facility. (Photo: Babcock)

Babcock has begun post-life extension (LIFEX) upkeep of Royal Navy Duke-class Type 23 frigate HMS Argyll at its Devonport facility.

During the works, Babcock will overhaul equipment onboard the ship and carry out design changes to cater for new capabilities such as communications upgrades and mixed crewing.

The Type 23 frigate will also be treated to a full spray coat of new paint to the outer bottom and ship side.

The vessel is being prepared for a Lloyds structural survey to achieve an early full ship assessment in as soon as nine weeks.

Argyll is the longest-serving Type 23 frigate and was the first to receive a LIFEX programme in 2015.

Babcock is continuing LIFEX work across the Type 23 fleet with another frigate, HMS Somerset, achieving its ready-for-sea date and commencing trials earlier this year.

HMS Iron Duke was recently undocked, and HMS St Albans is preparing to flood up later this month.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us