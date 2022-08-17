Babcock begins upkeep of Royal Navy frigate HMS Argyll

During the works, Babcock will overhaul equipment onboard the ship and carry out design changes to cater for new capabilities such as communications upgrades and mixed crewing.

The Type 23 frigate will also be treated to a full spray coat of new paint to the outer bottom and ship side.

The vessel is being prepared for a Lloyds structural survey to achieve an early full ship assessment in as soon as nine weeks.

Argyll is the longest-serving Type 23 frigate and was the first to receive a LIFEX programme in 2015.

Babcock is continuing LIFEX work across the Type 23 fleet with another frigate, HMS Somerset, achieving its ready-for-sea date and commencing trials earlier this year.

HMS Iron Duke was recently undocked, and HMS St Albans is preparing to flood up later this month.