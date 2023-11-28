To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Babcock wins UK Royal Navy’s Dreadnought support contracts

28th November 2023 - 18:22 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Four Dreadnought-class submarines are being built for the UK Royal Navy (Image: Crown Copyright)

Babcock has won contracts worth more than £120 million to support the development and delivery of the Dreadnought-class submarines for the UK’s Royal Navy.

Babcock will provide input into the development of the support solution for the UK’s future Dreadnought-class submarines and Weapon Handling and Launch System (WHLS) and Submerged Signal Ejector equipment for the class's second, third and fourth boats.

Dreadnoughts will replace the Vanguard-class submarines in the early 2030s and fulfil the role of the UK’s ‘continuous at sea deterrent’.

One half of the deal, a four-and-a-half-year support contract worth £66 million (US$83.7 million) for the UK MoD, will see the company provide the ministry with technical and management support, engineering best practice and submarine maintenance achievability. The WHLS contract, worth £55 million, was awarded by prime contractor BAE Systems.

The contracts wins have followed on from the recent signing of a five-year deal between Babcock and the MoD to support the detailed design for the new SSN-AUKUS submarines, which will replace the Astute-class hunter-killer fleet from the late 2030s.

Shephard Defence Insight noted that the UK was building four new Dreadnought-class SSBNs for the Royal Navy that will take over the nuclear deterrent role from the existing four Vanguard-class submarines.

Previously known as the Successor programme, the Dreadnought boats are being built by BAE Systems Submarine Solutions yard in Barrow.

The whole life cost of the four new submarines has been slated at £31 billion across the vessels' 35-year service life.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

