SSN-AUKUS contract sets foundation for future UK-Australian capability

The SSN-AUKUS submarine will be the first joint-SSN project between the UK and Australia marking an unprecedented level of cooperation and technical transfer on closely guarded national secrets. (Photo: BAE Systems)

The £3.95 billion (US$4.8 billion) contract awarded by the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to BAE Systems earlier this month was the firing gun that truly started the UK-Australian project for a future nuclear-powered attack submarine.