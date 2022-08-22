Australian Maritime Alliance teams up with IMC Naval Architects for Land 8710
AMA is offering an evolved Littoral Manoeuvre Vessel – Medium (LMV-M) design, dubbed Oboe. The JV said IMC’s ‘complementary capabilities’ and expertise set bolstered its line-up of Australian industrial partners.
Oboe features a through-deck design for more flexible loading and unloading and ramp-to-ramp operating with amphibious and sealift ships.
AMA says its design offers ‘superior seakeeping and load carrying capabilities’. The vessel features a three-deck design giving crew accommodation spaces and engineering spaces the benefit of large full-width compartments.
As a local naval architecture and marine engineering consultancy, AMA said IMC brought a ‘wide portfolio of local skills, experience and expertise reinforcing AMA’s sovereign proposal'.
Four competitors have declared for the Project Land 8710 Phase 1A competition. In addition to AMA, the others are Birdon; Navantia Australia teamed with UGL; and Raytheon Australia with Austal and BMT.
Australia requires up to 18 new LMV-Ms to replace its 15 or so LCM-8s
