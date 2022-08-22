To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Australian Maritime Alliance teams up with IMC Naval Architects for Land 8710

Australian Maritime Alliance teams up with IMC Naval Architects for Land 8710

22nd August 2022 - 11:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The IMC-designed Bhagwan Mover. (Photo: Centurion)

Serco and Civmec JV Australian Maritime Alliance (AMA) has teamed with IMC Naval Architects to reinforce the sovereign credentials of its Australian Army Land 8710 bid.

AMA is offering an evolved Littoral Manoeuvre Vessel – Medium (LMV-M) design, dubbed Oboe. The JV said IMC’s ‘complementary capabilities’ and expertise set bolstered its line-up of Australian industrial partners.

Oboe features a through-deck design for more flexible loading and unloading and ramp-to-ramp operating with amphibious and sealift ships.

AMA says its design offers ‘superior seakeeping and load carrying capabilities’. The vessel features a three-deck design giving crew accommodation spaces and engineering spaces the benefit of large full-width compartments.

As a local naval architecture and marine engineering consultancy, AMA said IMC brought a ‘wide portfolio of local skills, experience and expertise reinforcing AMA’s sovereign proposal'.

Four competitors have declared for the Project Land 8710 Phase 1A competition. In addition to AMA, the others are Birdon; Navantia Australia teamed with UGL; and Raytheon Australia with Austal and BMT.

Australia requires up to 18 new LMV-Ms to replace its 15 or so LCM-8s

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us