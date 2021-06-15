Australia to upgrade Collins class as crisis brews

Australia will invest up to A$6 billion ($4.6 billion) in a life-of-type extension for its fleet of six Collins-class submarines, as confidence in the troubled Attack-class submarine programme perceptibly wavers.

There is definitely a crisis of confidence in the Attack-class programme, including by Australian industry. For a long time, the Department of Defence’s backup plan has simply been to make Plan A work. However, that is changing and efforts are being put in place to hedge bets.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton told The Australian newspaper on 10 June: ‘There is no doubt in my ...