To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Naval Warfare

Australia to upgrade Collins class as crisis brews

15th June 2021 - 09:46 GMT | by Gordon Arthur, Tim Fish in Christchurch & Auckland

RSS

Australia is being forced into a life-of-type extension programme for all six of its Collins-class submarines. (RAN)

Belatedly, Australia has reacted to the need to upgrade existing submarines as arrival of the Attack class recedes into the future.

Australia will invest up to A$6 billion ($4.6 billion) in a life-of-type extension for its fleet of six Collins-class submarines, as confidence in the troubled Attack-class submarine programme perceptibly wavers.

There is definitely a crisis of confidence in the Attack-class programme, including by Australian industry. For a long time, the Department of Defence’s backup plan has simply been to make Plan A work. However, that is changing and efforts are being put in place to hedge bets.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton told The Australian newspaper on 10 June: ‘There is no doubt in my ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users