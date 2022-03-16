Australia to invest even more money in naval infrastructure

As part of its more assertive approach to defence amidst growing regional tensions, Australia announced on 15 March that it would invest A$4.3 billion ($3.09 billion) in upgrading naval facilities at Fleet Base West in Henderson, Western Australia.

The project will create the region’s first large-vessel dry dock, which will allow large vessels to be constructed, as well as maintenance of large naval and commercial vessels to occur.

Australian Naval Infrastructure, a government-owned entity, will supervise the design and build of this infrastructure. Work is to start next year, and the dry dock should be ready to receive its first