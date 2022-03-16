To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia to invest even more money in naval infrastructure

16th March 2022 - 04:11 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Apparent in the background of this photo is Fleet Base West in Henderson, Australia. A large new dry dock will be constructed there for naval use. (Department of Defence)

A large dry dock for Australia's navy will be the centrepiece of new construction in Western Australia.

As part of its more assertive approach to defence amidst growing regional tensions, Australia announced on 15 March that it would invest A$4.3 billion ($3.09 billion) in upgrading naval facilities at Fleet Base West in Henderson, Western Australia.

The project will create the region’s first large-vessel dry dock, which will allow large vessels to be constructed, as well as maintenance of large naval and commercial vessels to occur.

Australian Naval Infrastructure, a government-owned entity, will supervise the design and build of this infrastructure. Work is to start next year, and the dry dock should be ready to receive its first

