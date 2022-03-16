Australia to invest even more money in naval infrastructure

European Patrol Corvette contract could be signed in 2025
Around 40 companies across Europe are already involved in the European Patrol Corvette project.
As part of its more assertive approach to defence amidst growing regional tensions, Australia announced on 15 March that it would invest A$4.3 billion ($3.09 billion) in upgrading naval facilities at Fleet Base West in Henderson, Western Australia.
The project will create the region’s first large-vessel dry dock, which will allow large vessels to be constructed, as well as maintenance of large naval and commercial vessels to occur.
Australian Naval Infrastructure, a government-owned entity, will supervise the design and build of this infrastructure. Work is to start next year, and the dry dock should be ready to receive its first
Croatia orders new coastal patrol vessels for use by law enforcement for littoral operations and SAR purposes.
The Turkish Naval Forces expect to commission the amphibious assault ship Anadolu by the end of 2022.
L3Harris will provide steering control, navigation control and machinery control systems for nine USN ship classes.
Fort Lauderdale is the penultimate Flight I San Antonio-class LPDs.
Ireland has acquired two second-hand patrol boats from New Zealand as the Irish Naval Service modifies its fleet.