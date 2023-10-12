Australia narrows the field for Sea 1905 MCM programme
Australia’s Project Sea 1905 Phase 1, an effort to obtain a new mine countermeasures (MCM) and military survey capability for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), has made a step forward. However, the programme is still running far behind the schedule expected by contenders.
After an RfT was issued in late May 2022, vendors expected a contract to be awarded by the end of that year. Instead, the Department of Defence recently shortlisted two bidders, and a winner will not likely be selected for another year.
Shephard understands that Saab Australia and Exail have been shortlisted, a move that leaves
