Australia narrows the field for Sea 1905 MCM programme

12th October 2023 - 00:09 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The French firm Exail is one of two shortlisted contenders for Project Sea 1905 Phase 1. (Photo: Exail)

The Australian navy's mine countermeasures programme is moving forward ever so slowly.

Australia’s Project Sea 1905 Phase 1, an effort to obtain a new mine countermeasures (MCM) and military survey capability for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), has made a step forward. However, the programme is still running far behind the schedule expected by contenders.

After an RfT was issued in late May 2022, vendors expected a contract to be awarded by the end of that year. Instead, the Department of Defence recently shortlisted two bidders, and a winner will not likely be selected for another year.

Shephard understands that Saab Australia and Exail have been shortlisted, a move that leaves

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …



