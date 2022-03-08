Australia narrows down locations for nuke sub base

Australia will build a base for nuclear-powered submarines on the country’s eastern seaboard, it was announced on 7 March. Indeed, three potential locations have been selected.

After surveying 19 potential sites, the field has been narrowed down to the three preferred sites of Brisbane, Newcastle or Port Kembla. (The latter is in Wollongong, south of Sydney.)

The government selected these locations based on criteria such as access to exercise operating areas, proximity to industrial infrastructure and significant population centres to support personnel and recruitment. Some analysts are claiming that the government favours Port Kembla.

The Department of Defence and Nuclear-Powered Submarine