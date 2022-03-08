To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia narrows down locations for nuke sub base

8th March 2022 - 00:52 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The USN currently has 19 nuclear-powered Virginia-class SSN vessels in service. Australia's future SSN could be based on this design. (USN)

It will be nearly 20 years before Australia gets its hands on a first SSN, but in the meantime a new base will be established on the country's east coast.

Australia will build a base for nuclear-powered submarines on the country’s eastern seaboard, it was announced on 7 March. Indeed, three potential locations have been selected.

After surveying 19 potential sites, the field has been narrowed down to the three preferred sites of Brisbane, Newcastle or Port Kembla. (The latter is in Wollongong, south of Sydney.)

The government selected these locations based on criteria such as access to exercise operating areas, proximity to industrial infrastructure and significant population centres to support personnel and recruitment. Some analysts are claiming that the government favours Port Kembla.

