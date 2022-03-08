Australia narrows down locations for nuke sub base

French naval strategy delves down to seabed
UUVs — and associated enabling technologies — are at the core of the new Seabed Warfare Strategy released by the French MoD last month.
Australia will build a base for nuclear-powered submarines on the country’s eastern seaboard, it was announced on 7 March. Indeed, three potential locations have been selected.
After surveying 19 potential sites, the field has been narrowed down to the three preferred sites of Brisbane, Newcastle or Port Kembla. (The latter is in Wollongong, south of Sydney.)
The government selected these locations based on criteria such as access to exercise operating areas, proximity to industrial infrastructure and significant population centres to support personnel and recruitment. Some analysts are claiming that the government favours Port Kembla.
The Department of Defence and Nuclear-Powered Submarine
Japan's navy has now reached its full complement of 22 conventional submarines.
The UK’s refreshed National Shipbuilding Strategy seemingly shies away from commitments to build all RN warships in the UK.
The two companies have previously worked to demonstrate the Vigilant forward-looking sonar onto MSubs XLUUV.
Shipyards in Argentina, Brazil and Chile are constructing vessels for their respective fleets, including ships for polar operations.