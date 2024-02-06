Aurora Engineering wins Royal Navy support contract
Aurora Engineering Delivery Partnership (EDP), a cooperation between QinetiQ, AtkinsRéalis and BMT, has won a £12 million (US$15 million) contract to provide support and service to the Royal Navy.
Under the five-year contract, Aurora EDP will ensure that necessary systems and equipment, including maintenance and spares, are made available for Royal Navy and Royal Fleet Auxiliary operations.
The new contract will support the UK Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) Ships Domain through the Master Record Data Centre (MRDC), the MoD’s core facility for ship information configuration services for the navy.
After a competition process overseen by the Aurora QinetiQ team, Babcock has been selected to maintain operations of the MRDC, establishing a core configuration team located at Babcock’s Lakeside facility in Portsmouth.
EDP, the default route for the procurement of engineering services for DE&S, has been made available to other MoD departments and agencies, with EDP a collaboration between Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) and the Aurora Engineering Partnership.
