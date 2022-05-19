To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

ASW suite integrated on MSubs' XLUUV

19th May 2022 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

MSubs XLUUV. (Photo: SEA)

A host of technologies have been trialled with the XLUUV under a DASA-led effort.

Under a Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) programme, SEA's Krait Defence System ASW solution has been integrated into the MSubs' built and operated XLUUV.

With the trials, the Krait Defence System, which has previously been demonstrated on crewed platforms and USVs, has proven the ability to deploy an ASW payload from an AUV.

SEA said the integration helped trial partners understand the 'true performance' of the integrated system and the benefits of hosting an ASW capability on the XLUUV.

MSubs and SEA worked to define a low-risk launch and recovery process as part of the initial integration work.

The trials confirmed that the XLUUV could be operated with a 150m thin-line towed KraitArray attached.

SEA said it also ran a systems check that integrated with the XLUUV's existing communications and sensor suites to identify how data could be combined to provide a 'detailed acoustic profile of the underwater environment.'

SEA Sonar Product Technical Authority Chris Tucker said a phase of in-water testing would give the company valuable information to guide future R&D.

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us