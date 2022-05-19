ASW suite integrated on MSubs' XLUUV

Under a Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) programme, SEA's Krait Defence System ASW solution has been integrated into the MSubs' built and operated XLUUV.

With the trials, the Krait Defence System, which has previously been demonstrated on crewed platforms and USVs, has proven the ability to deploy an ASW payload from an AUV.

SEA said the integration helped trial partners understand the 'true performance' of the integrated system and the benefits of hosting an ASW capability on the XLUUV.

MSubs and SEA worked to define a low-risk launch and recovery process as part of the initial integration work.

The trials confirmed that the XLUUV could be operated with a 150m thin-line towed KraitArray attached.

SEA said it also ran a systems check that integrated with the XLUUV's existing communications and sensor suites to identify how data could be combined to provide a 'detailed acoustic profile of the underwater environment.'

SEA Sonar Product Technical Authority Chris Tucker said a phase of in-water testing would give the company valuable information to guide future R&D.