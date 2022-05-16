RN explores autonomous vehicles under attack submarine replacement plans

Having entered the Definition and Design phase in April 2020, the UK RN is exploring a range of capabilities to replace its attack submarines, including crewed nuclear-powered SSN(R) and autonomous vehicles.

The RN's attack submarine capability replacement is being developed under the Maritime Underwater Future Capability (MUFC) programme.

Asked about the progress of the Astute replacement project, an MoD spokesperson told Shephard that work to replace RN attack submarines is 'on track', adding that the MUFC programme entered the Definition and Design phase in April 2020.

'The programme is exploring a range of replacement capability options, including crewed nuclear-powered submarines (SSN(R))