RN explores autonomous vehicles under attack submarine replacement plans

Indo-Pacific 2022: Rise of the maritime machines in Australia
Although lagging behind the utilisation of UAVs, militaries are now exploring new applications for and types of UUVs and USVs. Australia is no exception.
Having entered the Definition and Design phase in April 2020, the UK RN is exploring a range of capabilities to replace its attack submarines, including crewed nuclear-powered SSN(R) and autonomous vehicles.
The RN's attack submarine capability replacement is being developed under the Maritime Underwater Future Capability (MUFC) programme.
Asked about the progress of the Astute replacement project, an MoD spokesperson told Shephard that work to replace RN attack submarines is 'on track', adding that the MUFC programme entered the Definition and Design phase in April 2020.
'The programme is exploring a range of replacement capability options, including crewed nuclear-powered submarines (SSN(R))
Three industry contenders have emerged for the Australian navy's quest for a new unmanned MCM system.
Under contract from BAE Systems Australia, Raytheon Anschütz will initially deliver design engineering and requirements verification for installation of its WINBS navigation and bridge technology aboard the RAN’s future Hunter-class frigates.
Australia has very stringent requirements for new medium landing craft, and four domestic contenders have emerged.
Kongsberg has become heavily involved in Australian missile programmes in recent years.
Built by Japan’s Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, BRP Teresa Magbanua has a maximum speed of 24kt and a range of 4,000nmi.