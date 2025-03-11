Anduril awarded $642 million counter-drone contract with US Marine Corps

Anduril has been awarded a US$642 million contract to provide CsUAS protection systems at US Marine Corps (USMC) bases. An initial contract of $9.5 million was awarded when the deal was announced on 7 March.

The contract, designated Installation-CsUAS (I-CsUAS), was described in the award as being for “system procurement, site survey, programme management and engineering services, physical configuration audit and new equipment training”, with further awards to be made as contracting continues.

The contract is designed to address a capability gap which exists in the detection, tracking, identification and defeat of sUAS operating in the vicinity of covered facilities and