Anduril awarded $642 million counter-drone contract with US Marine Corps

11th March 2025 - 11:30 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

US forces have tested options to defeat small drones and this contract is a wider part of that effort (Photo: USN)

The contract will see counter-small uncrewed aerial systems (CsUAS) installed at bases, with the initial contract covering site survey and engineering services as well as some system procurement. Work is expected to be completed over the next ten years.

Anduril has been awarded a US$642 million contract to provide CsUAS protection systems at US Marine Corps (USMC) bases. An initial contract of $9.5 million was awarded when the deal was announced on 7 March.

The contract, designated Installation-CsUAS (I-CsUAS), was described in the award as being for “system procurement, site survey, programme management and engineering services, physical configuration audit and new equipment training”, with further awards to be made as contracting continues.

The contract is designed to address a capability gap which exists in the detection, tracking, identification and defeat of sUAS operating in the vicinity of covered facilities and

