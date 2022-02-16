Lockheed touts benefits of Aegis common source library

The development of the Aegis common source library is leading Lockheed Martin to move away from conversations about combat system baselines towards discussions about which capabilities can be pulled to support different platforms.

Joe DiPietro, VP and GM of naval combat and missile defence systems at Lockheed Martin, spoke to Shephard on 14 February, two days before the AFCEA West event began in San Diego. He said the Aegis combat system common source library efforts were underpinned by virtualisation that makes it easier to test components and push new updates.

The company is currently working on fielding the Aegis Combat System Baseline 10, which integrates the Raytheon