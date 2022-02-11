NAVSEA orders more Aegis components

Aegis-equipped Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Hopper. (Photo: DVIDS)

The USN has ordered additional Mk 82 and Mk 200 systems for the Aegis Weapon System.

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems will produce more Mk 82 guided-missile directors and Mk 200 director control units used by the USN in the Aegis Weapon System.

Work on the $9.16 million order from Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), issued under an IDIQ contract first awarded in March 2020, is scheduled to finish in November 2025.

The twin-axis Mk 82 director positions the Aegis fire-control system antenna to a commanded and stabilised in order to illuminate the target.

The Mk 200 director control houses elevation and solid-state servo-amplifiers that produce the signals to position the director to the target position.

Both the Mk 82 and Mk 200 are components of the Mk 99 missile fire-control system for the Aegis Weapon System, which is installed aboard USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.