NAVSEA orders more Aegis components

Marinette Marine to provide training systems for Constellation class
Fincantieri Marinette Marine will provide bridge and central control station equipment training stations for future USN guided-missile frigates.
General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems will produce more Mk 82 guided-missile directors and Mk 200 director control units used by the USN in the Aegis Weapon System.
Work on the $9.16 million order from Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), issued under an IDIQ contract first awarded in March 2020, is scheduled to finish in November 2025.
The twin-axis Mk 82 director positions the Aegis fire-control system antenna to a commanded and stabilised in order to illuminate the target.
The Mk 200 director control houses elevation and solid-state servo-amplifiers that produce the signals to position the director to the target position.
Both the Mk 82 and Mk 200 are components of the Mk 99 missile fire-control system for the Aegis Weapon System, which is installed aboard USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.
The USN has awarded another Mk 6 guidance system-related contract to the Charles Stark Draper Laboratory.
The future Constellation-class frigate requires a variable-depth sonar to locate submarines, UUVs and other subsurface threats.
Indonesia seems set to turn its affections for South Korean submarines to French ones.
Representatives from Babcock have met Greek defence officials, as several options remain on the table for the Hellenic Navy's corvette requirement.
Little is known about a new type of submarine spotted in China, but it is likely destined for the PLA Navy.