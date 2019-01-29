To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

ADECS 2019: US Navy focused on maritime trust building (video)

29th January 2019 - 05:11 GMT | by Tim Martin in Singapore

RSS

As a major maritime force in the Asia-Pacific region, the US Navy continues to work with allied nations to better develop strong international and interoperable partnerships. Captain Matthew Jerbi, Commodore Destroyer Squadron 7, explains how the service is committed to trust building and tackling key security issues collectively.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Tim Martin

Author

Tim Martin

Tim Martin is Air Editor for Shephard Media, based in Belfast. 

Tim has experience writing …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from ADECS 2019 News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us