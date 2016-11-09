Zhuhai 2016: China shows off brawn

The variety of armoured vehicles on display at the 11th Zhuhai Air Show in southern China was dazzling, as China South Industries Group Corporation and China North Industries Corporation (Norinco) went all out to show off their wares to potential buyers. There were a number of new platforms, as well as some old favourites, that the two companies rolled out.

Shephard has already reported on Norinco’s new VT5 light tank. However, a a VT4 MBT (also known as the MBT-3000) and an upgraded VT2 MBT with remote-controlled weapon station (RWS) and explosive reactive armour suite were also present. Both