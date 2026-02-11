World Defense Show 2026: Turkish and European industries will cooperate, says Aselsan boss
Several recent Turkish defence procurements have faced the brunt of political sanctions from the US, most notably BMC’s Altay main battle tank which has had to look for other sources for major systems and technologies or create indigenous alternatives.
National partner Aselsan has benefitted from the reluctance of some countries to supply systems, as well as from the government’s intent to secure the safety of local design and manufacture, notably through systems such as the Akkor active protection system and Stabilised Advanced Remote Weapon Platform (SARP) remote weapon station.
The company’s technological depth led to the Turkish government giving
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
World Defense Show 2026: Russia reveals details of new loitering munition
The Kalashnikov RUS-PE cannister-launched man-portable loitering munition was displayed as a model at World Defense Show 2026 with a company official telling Shephard it was “in service and in low-rate initial production”.
-
World Defense Show 2026: Middle East remains focused on US equipment and local industry involvement
Vehicle procurement in the Middle East continues to target big-ticket main battle tanks, with lighter platform purchases also potentially on the horizon including tactical, infantry fighting and armoured personnel carrier vehicles.
-
World Defense Show 2026: ST Engineering seeks edge in crowded 6x6 market
Positioned between light 4x4s and heavier 8x8 platforms, the new vehicle, Vantrex, aims to combine high payload capacity with IFV-level firepower in an increasingly competitive segment.
-
World Defense Show 2026: Rostec unveils new infantry fighting vehicle
The latest infantry fighting vehicle from Rosoboronexport draws on experience from the war in Ukraine, and is designed to be more lethal and more survivable than its predecessors.
-
World Defense Show 2026: ST Engineering’s Rhino 4x4 set to enter service
The Rhino 4x4 protected vehicle is being manufactured for an undisclosed country, likely to be Singapore, while its Agil counter-UAS C2 system is in low-rate production.