To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • World Defense Show 2026: Turkish and European industries will cooperate, says Aselsan boss

World Defense Show 2026: Turkish and European industries will cooperate, says Aselsan boss

11th February 2026 - 13:16 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

RSS

Aselsan is designing and building Turkey’s Steel Dome air defence system. (Image: Aselsan)

Aselsan was formed 50 years ago in response to difficulties Turkey was facing in sourcing major systems internationally. While some challenges still remain, company president Ahmet Akyol believes a rapprochement is possible.

Several recent Turkish defence procurements have faced the brunt of political sanctions from the US, most notably BMC’s Altay main battle tank which has had to look for other sources for major systems and technologies or create indigenous alternatives.

National partner Aselsan has benefitted from the reluctance of some countries to supply systems, as well as from the government’s intent to secure the safety of local design and manufacture, notably through systems such as the Akkor active protection system and Stabilised Advanced Remote Weapon Platform (SARP) remote weapon station.

The company’s technological depth led to the Turkish government giving

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us