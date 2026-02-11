World Defense Show 2026: Turkish and European industries will cooperate, says Aselsan boss

Several recent Turkish defence procurements have faced the brunt of political sanctions from the US, most notably BMC’s Altay main battle tank which has had to look for other sources for major systems and technologies or create indigenous alternatives.

National partner Aselsan has benefitted from the reluctance of some countries to supply systems, as well as from the government’s intent to secure the safety of local design and manufacture, notably through systems such as the Akkor active protection system and Stabilised Advanced Remote Weapon Platform (SARP) remote weapon station.

The company’s technological depth led to the Turkish government giving