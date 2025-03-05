World Defense Show 2026 to unite global and local innovation

World Defense Show (WDS) will return to Saudi Arabia in 2026, expanding its focus on fostering global defence collaboration, while supporting Saudi Arabia’s ambitious localisation goals.

“At the core of the show is Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 and the 50% localisation target, so everything we do revolves around that,” explained Andrew Pearcey, CEO of WDS, who spoke to Shephard during IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi last month.

The introduction of the Saudi Supply Chain Zone will offer smaller and medium-sized companies a dedicated platform on which they can showcase their capabilities, acting as a conduit for local enterprises to integrate more effectively into the global defence supply chain.

Related Articles

World Defense Show 2024: Leonardo and Saudi Arabia to explore defence solutions together

World Defence Show 2024: Saudi Arabia exploring A330 and A400M tanker deals with Airbus

“This specific area will allow small- and medium-sized Saudi Arabian companies to showcase what they can do,” Pearcey added.

Technology will be at the forefront of the event, with the new Future Defense Lab highlighting advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), uncrewed systems and space-related technologies.

“We intend to showcase AI and really give it meaning at the show, [demonstrating] how AI can be applied, rather than just talking about it,” Pearcey remarked. The 2026 event will aim to provide practical demonstrations of AI, rather than theoretical discussions, helping defence professionals grasp the real-world applications of emerging innovations.

“Uncrewed systems is a big thing for the show as well,” Pearcey added. “Our location in the desert means we have a runway and I really want uncrewed systems to be a point of differentiation for the show.”

Cutting-edge technologies will be a focal point in the Future Defence Lab area at WDS 2025. (Photo: WDS)

An expansion in international participation is also on the cards for 2026, with new exhibitors confirmed from Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Finland, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Additionally, the event’s matchmaking initiatives between startups and investors will offer innovation-driven companies the opportunity to gain visibility and secure partnerships within Saudi Arabia, led primarily by the event’s Meet the KSA Government Program.

Driven by the 2026 theme of “The Future of Defense Integration”, WDS will place an emphasis on the integration of cutting-edge technologies across all defence domains, while offering insight on how to navigate the complexities of Saudi Arabia’s defence market.

“We’re very much grounded in wanting to showcase the latest technology,” Pearcey noted,

Alongside traditional focuses of land and air equipment, the show will also support the space and naval domains, with the new naval zone providing insight into maritime defence advancements. Meanwhile, space-related discussions and exhibits will be embedded within the Future Defense Lab, highlighting how space capabilities are becoming integral to defence operations.

“The space domain went down really well last year, and I think space is becoming more informed within defence – it's becoming a natural domain for us to talk about,” Pearcey concluded.