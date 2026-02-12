World Defense Show 2026: DOK-ING working on MV-8 variants and reveals specs ahead of Eurosatory
Croatia’s DOK-ING is working on developing further variants of its MV-8 Komodo modular uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) in anticipation of presenting new outfit options at Eurosatory later this year.
The Komodo with Valhalla’s Mangart 25 gun and turret was unveiled at the International Defence, Security, Protection, and Rescue Fair (SIDEC 2025) in October last year as a counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS).
The Mangart 25 is described by the company as a short-range air defence/multifunction turret with a typical battle weight of 1,200kg and typically fitted with KBA 25x137mm auto cannon as main armament and FN MAG 7.62x51mm as coaxial.
