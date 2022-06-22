To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Will Australia cut the number of IFVs in Land 400 Phase 3?

22nd June 2022 - 06:31 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Either the AS21 Redback (left) or KF41 Lynx (right) will replace Australia's M113AS4 fleet (rear). (Australian Department of Defence)

It is unclear which way the decision on Land 400 Phase will go in Australia, whether an arachnid or a wildcat. Now there is even speculation that numbers might be cut from the programme.

Australia has set aside billions of dollars for Project Land 400 Phase 3 to replace the army's ageing M113AS4 APCs. However, there is speculation that Canberra might strike down the number of vehicles acquired from 450 to 300.

The AS21 Redback from Hanwha Defense, and the KF41 Lynx from Rheinmetall, are competing for this most lucrative contract in Australian Army history.

The Australian Financial Review published a story on 20 June alleging that the two OEMs had been asked to resubmit bids based on a reduced figure of 300 IFVs. They had deposited their final offers to the government last

