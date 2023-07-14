To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Why US Army artillery needs a new Precision Guidance Kit

14th July 2023 - 14:30 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

A new Precision Guidance Kit is being developed for use with the ERCA self-propelled howitzer system. (Photo: US Army)

Northrop Grumman has secured a $40.6 million US Army contract for M1156E4 Precision Guidance Kit development, expanding capabilities for new artillery systems. Learn more about this major upgrade.

Northrop Grumman Defense Systems has been awarded a US Army contract valued at $40,600,169 for development, qualification and production of the M1156E4 Precision Guidance Kit (PGK).

Current production versions of the M1156 are optimised for 155mm/39cal artillery systems including the M777 Light Towed Howitzer (LTH) and M109A6/A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzer (SPH).

The M1156E4 is essentially an Engineering Change which will allow for projectiles fitted with the PGK to be fired from the new Watervliet 155mm/58cal Extended Range Cannon Artillery (ERCA) which will be fitted to the M109 series under a major upgrade.

ERCA has a larger chamber volume and fires

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

