What Ukraine needs to hold its position in Russian territory
Ukraine will need to rely on aerial defence and heavy, precise capabilities to ensure it can hold its position in the Kursk region, according to a senior advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a US-based think tank. To improve its deployment doctrine, Kyiv must also guarantee logistical support to its forces to not isolate them in Russia’s territory, the advisor added.
Mark Cancian, senior adviser at CSIS, told Shephard that the type of equipment Ukrainians already received from its allies was also relevant in Kursk, but “different elements are a little more useful than others” due to the geography of the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Phoenix E rises in the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced
The improved SATCOM system can interface internet protocol baseband equipment, which its predecessor could not do.
-
US Army receives first RCV-Light platforms
The US Army will now start the testing phase of RCV bidders in the Aberdeen Proving Ground.
-
Three new Foreign Military Sales cases approved by US State Department
The cases each help bolster European and NATO security, with the biggest order by far going to Germany.