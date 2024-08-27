To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

What Ukraine needs to hold its position in Russian territory

27th August 2024 - 15:31 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The US government donated 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. (Photo: US Army)

As the Kursk region sits on a rolling plateau with broad, shallow valleys, MBTs can play a relevant role in the developing conflict within the Russian oblast.

Ukraine will need to rely on aerial defence and heavy, precise capabilities to ensure it can hold its position in the Kursk region, according to a senior advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a US-based think tank. To improve its deployment doctrine, Kyiv must also guarantee logistical support to its forces to not isolate them in Russia’s territory, the advisor added. 

Mark Cancian, senior adviser at CSIS, told Shephard  that the type of equipment Ukrainians already received from its allies was also relevant in Kursk, but “different elements are a little more useful than others” due to the geography of the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us