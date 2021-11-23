HaLO fits for Boxer MIV

Frazer-Nash provides architecture for next-gen UGVs
Frazer-Nash is working with Dstl’s Future Ground Combat Vehicle team to develop and test generic architectures for the next generation of UGVs.
KMW and WFEL have awarded a subcontract for emergency lighting aboard the Boxer Mechanised Infantry Vehicle (MIV) it is producing for the British Army.
AeroGlow International will provide bespoke HaLO LED escape lighting systems and its Capacitor Pack power supply, with deliveries from 2021 to 2031.
WFEL will integrate HaLO into Boxer MIV vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Stockport.
AeroGlow previously received a contract from Rheinmetall and RBSL, which are partners with KMW and WFEL on the programme to manufacture Boxer for the British Army.
The latest selection of a UK-based SME ‘demonstrates the commitment to source 60% by value of the Boxer contract from within the UK, protecting sovereign engineering and manufacturing skills and ensuring that the vehicles remain supported through their 30-year operational life’, WFEL announced on 23 November.
A project to convert and test 20 M113AS4 optionally crewed APCs is just one of the UGV projects that Australia is currently engaged in.
Despite a recent raft of LoIs for medium and heavy UGVs, the head of the Turkish defence procurement agency SSB is urging a faster pace.
In addition to fast providing replacement parts and reducing the need of relying on huge warehouses or long supply chains, the technology can be used in hybrid manufacturing processes and construction as well as with together robotic and AI capacities.
Will Germany come to the rescue after the Netherlands had to cancel a contract for 515 air assault vehicles?
Singapore's army has been transitioning to a new 9mm pistol.