HaLO fits for Boxer MIV

HaLO LED escape lighting system. (Photo: WFEL)

UK SME to provide escape lighting systems for integration on Boxer MIV vehicles.

KMW and WFEL have awarded a subcontract for emergency lighting aboard the Boxer Mechanised Infantry Vehicle (MIV) it is producing for the British Army.

AeroGlow International will provide bespoke HaLO LED escape lighting systems and its Capacitor Pack power supply, with deliveries from 2021 to 2031.

WFEL will integrate HaLO into Boxer MIV vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Stockport.

AeroGlow previously received a contract from Rheinmetall and RBSL, which are partners with KMW and WFEL on the programme to manufacture Boxer for the British Army.

The latest selection of a UK-based SME ‘demonstrates the commitment to source 60% by value of the Boxer contract from within the UK, protecting sovereign engineering and manufacturing skills and ensuring that the vehicles remain supported through their 30-year operational life’, WFEL announced on 23 November.