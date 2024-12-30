War in Ukraine pushes innovation in electronic warfare

At the onset of Ukraine’s war for survival, the besieged post-Soviet republic’s electronic warfare capabilities lacked massively behind those of the aggressor, Russia. Three years into the conflict, which has been defined by widespread use of off-the-shelf drone technology, Ukraine’s miltech start-ups are reinventing jamming and spoofing systems at a breakneck pace.

For Ukraine, with its population of 38 million, effective defence against the more than thrice-as-populous Russia was always meant to depend on technical ingenuity. Fortunately, Ukraine’s workforce is one of the best technically educated in Europe.

In the early days of the war, Ukrainians took to using cheap,