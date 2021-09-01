To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Waiting game about to end for T-14 while T-90M deliveries continue

1st September 2021 - 15:50 GMT | by Alexander Mladenov, Krassimir Grozev in Sofia

Although the first batch of T-14s is expected to arrive by the end of 2021, the T-90M (pictured) remains the core modern MBT for Russia. (Photo: UVZ)

After years of delays and technical problems, the Russian Ground Forces are finally set to receive the first batch of T-14 Armata MBTs.

Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said on 10 August that the Russian Ground Forces will finally receive its first batch of 20 T-14 Armata main battle tanks (MBTs) by the end of 2021.

He was speaking during a Common Day for Military Acceptance, which is an official Russian MoD event marking  formal acceptance of newly manufactured or overhauled weaponry and equipment taken on strength in the first half of the year.

The long-awaited announcement on the T-14 came about six years after the MoD signed a deal with the main Russian tank manufacturer  Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) for 132 armoured combat ...

