Waiting game about to end for T-14 while T-90M deliveries continue

Read the latest Armoured Vehicles Handbook
The Armoured Vehicles Handbook Issue 11 covers the global armoured vehicles industry and provides a handy reference source for the basic parameters that describe a platform’s performance.
Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said on 10 August that the Russian Ground Forces will finally receive its first batch of 20 T-14 Armata main battle tanks (MBTs) by the end of 2021.
He was speaking during a Common Day for Military Acceptance, which is an official Russian MoD event marking formal acceptance of newly manufactured or overhauled weaponry and equipment taken on strength in the first half of the year.
The long-awaited announcement on the T-14 came about six years after the MoD signed a deal with the main Russian tank manufacturer Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) for 132 armoured combat ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The Armoured Vehicles Handbook Issue 11 covers the global armoured vehicles industry and provides a handy reference source for the basic parameters that describe a platform’s performance.
A new variant of the Atmaca missile is in the works, while manufacturer Roketsan is also developing a long-range cruise missile.
Russian armour-piercing tank ammunition has improved but it still lacks the punch of Western rivals.
UGV specialist applies its engineering expertise to CV90 upgrade.
The contract is part of the second spiral of the UK MoD’s Remote Patrol Vehicle (RPV) experimentation programme.
New medevac vehicle and tracked APC highlight commitment to protected mobility in the High North.