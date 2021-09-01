Waiting game about to end for T-14 while T-90M deliveries continue

Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said on 10 August that the Russian Ground Forces will finally receive its first batch of 20 T-14 Armata main battle tanks (MBTs) by the end of 2021.

He was speaking during a Common Day for Military Acceptance, which is an official Russian MoD event marking formal acceptance of newly manufactured or overhauled weaponry and equipment taken on strength in the first half of the year.

The long-awaited announcement on the T-14 came about six years after the MoD signed a deal with the main Russian tank manufacturer Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) for 132 armoured combat ...