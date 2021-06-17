To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

Vietnam polishes up new bridging capability

17th June 2021 - 20:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Vietnam purchased four units of the MS-20S bridging system from Poland. (OBRUM)

Vietnam is inducting new bridging systems able to accommodate its newest main battle tanks.

The Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) is receiving a quartet of MS-20S truck-mounted bridging systems from Poland.

Vietnam signed a contract with OBRUM (the Research and Development Centre for Mechanical Appliances) in Q4 2018. Each MS-20 Daglezja bridging system comprises a Jelcz C662D.43-M 6x6 tractor towing a PM-20 folding bridge section carried on a triple-axle trailer.

OBRUM said the MS-20S systems had been ‘modified and adapted to specific climatic conditions of the recipient’. This includes enhanced electronic and electrical systems, hydraulics, corrosion protection and climate-resistant paint.

In a 5 May press release, the Polish company revealed that the systems were ...

