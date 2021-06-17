Vietnam polishes up new bridging capability

The Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) is receiving a quartet of MS-20S truck-mounted bridging systems from Poland.

Vietnam signed a contract with OBRUM (the Research and Development Centre for Mechanical Appliances) in Q4 2018. Each MS-20 Daglezja bridging system comprises a Jelcz C662D.43-M 6x6 tractor towing a PM-20 folding bridge section carried on a triple-axle trailer.

OBRUM said the MS-20S systems had been ‘modified and adapted to specific climatic conditions of the recipient’. This includes enhanced electronic and electrical systems, hydraulics, corrosion protection and climate-resistant paint.

In a 5 May press release, the Polish company revealed that the systems were ...