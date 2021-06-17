Vietnam polishes up new bridging capability

L3Harris delivers final bomb disposal robot
L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.
The Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) is receiving a quartet of MS-20S truck-mounted bridging systems from Poland.
Vietnam signed a contract with OBRUM (the Research and Development Centre for Mechanical Appliances) in Q4 2018. Each MS-20 Daglezja bridging system comprises a Jelcz C662D.43-M 6x6 tractor towing a PM-20 folding bridge section carried on a triple-axle trailer.
OBRUM said the MS-20S systems had been ‘modified and adapted to specific climatic conditions of the recipient’. This includes enhanced electronic and electrical systems, hydraulics, corrosion protection and climate-resistant paint.
In a 5 May press release, the Polish company revealed that the systems were ...
US market dominance in North Africa may begin to be eroded over the next ten years by new players from emerging defence markets.
AI platform for the British Army is designed to create an interconnected digital picture for frontline soldiers.
Turkey has successfully tested and integrated the 107mm Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher onto its BMC-produced armoured vehicle.
Add-on kit turns UHF/VHF radio into a BLoS solution to support voice and data communications.
The FICV has re-emerged as a major programme for the Indian Army, after lying pretty much dormant for the past 4-5 years.