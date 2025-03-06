To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Vietnam orders self-propelled howitzers from South Korea

6th March 2025 - 12:05 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

A K10 ammunition resupply vehicle is paired with a K9 self-propelled howitzer in a South Korean demonstration. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

Vietnam turns to Hanwha Aerospace as it looks to reduce reliance on Russian military systems.

The Vietnam People’s Army’s (VPA’s) inventory will receive a shot in the arm when it receives new K9A1 155mm self-propelled howitzers (SPH) from Hanwha Aerospace.

Having long relied on Soviet-era artillery systems, Shephard has learned from industry sources that, following negotiations, a deal was struck by Vietnam. The order has not been publicised by Hanwha, however, since it was a government-to-government contract. Instead, the deal with Hanoi was brokered by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

The exact number of K9A1s destined for the VPA is uncertain, but it will be fewer than 30 units. South Korean media have circulated

