Vietnam orders self-propelled howitzers from South Korea
The Vietnam People’s Army’s (VPA’s) inventory will receive a shot in the arm when it receives new K9A1 155mm self-propelled howitzers (SPH) from Hanwha Aerospace.
Having long relied on Soviet-era artillery systems, Shephard has learned from industry sources that, following negotiations, a deal was struck by Vietnam. The order has not been publicised by Hanwha, however, since it was a government-to-government contract. Instead, the deal with Hanoi was brokered by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).
The exact number of K9A1s destined for the VPA is uncertain, but it will be fewer than 30 units. South Korean media have circulated
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Canadian Army to progress with ACSV programme in 2025
The Armoured Combat Support Vehicle will also achieve several milestones in the coming years.
-
UK commits $2 billion to Ukraine for missiles as Europe speaks up
The contract builds on a previous contract with Thales which was signed in September 2024 for 650 missiles. Deliveries of these began in late 2024 and the new contract ensures continued supply.
-
Sweden orders $131 million worth of trucks for armed forces
The deal with Volvo and Scania includes 300 4×4 truck and 300 6×6 trucks, with both orders including options for a further 200 vehicles.
-
US Marines to receive first GDLS Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle 30mm in October
The platform is currently being built and will undergo testing by the company before delivery.