Vietnam orders self-propelled howitzers from South Korea

The Vietnam People’s Army’s (VPA’s) inventory will receive a shot in the arm when it receives new K9A1 155mm self-propelled howitzers (SPH) from Hanwha Aerospace.

Having long relied on Soviet-era artillery systems, Shephard has learned from industry sources that, following negotiations, a deal was struck by Vietnam. The order has not been publicised by Hanwha, however, since it was a government-to-government contract. Instead, the deal with Hanoi was brokered by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

The exact number of K9A1s destined for the VPA is uncertain, but it will be fewer than 30 units. South Korean media have circulated