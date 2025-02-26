UVision and Omnisys team up to strengthen Hero’s capabilities

The Hero loitering munition, produced by UVision, will have an optimised battlefield management solution thanks to a new partnership with Omnisys which will provide its BRO (Battle Resource Optimization) software. UVision told Shephard that the joint system “is currently in its final stages of testing and trials”.

The BRO software “calculates optimised routes and transfers data to UVision’s command and control system, which enables the management of multiple HERO loitering munitions simultaneously”, UVision said in a earlier statement. In response to a question by Shephard about how many systems BRO can control, a UVision spokesperson commented that “there is