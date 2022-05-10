To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

USMC orders more ACV-Command vehicles

10th May 2022 - 16:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

ACV-C seen through a night vision scope. (Photo: USMC)

The USMC has ordered 14 additional full-rate production ACV-C vehicles from BAE Systems.

The USMC is to receive an additional 14 full-rate production Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACVs) from BAE Systems Land & Armaments under a new $89.47 million contract modification from Marine Corps Systems Command.

The ACV-Command (ACV-C) variants will be produced by July 2024, the DoD announced on 9 May.

The ACV programme is already in full-rate production with BAE Systems, and the company is also under contract to deliver the ACV personnel variant (ACV-P) as well as ACV-C.

BAE Systems is also under contract to design and develop the ACV-30 cannon-armed variant, and the USMC could decide to add a new variant with a C4/reconnaissance UAS payload, pending the results of a first-phase Armored Reconnaissance Vehicle study.

