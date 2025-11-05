US Marine Corps force transformation on track, according to update

The US Marines Corps (USMC) is successfully continuing its transformation with new systems and platforms entering service and over-achievement in some areas, as outlined in a review of its Force Design 2030 (FD 2030).

In the review released late last month, USMC commandant Gen Eric M Smith said the force was “modernising at a time when the character of war is shifting rapidly”.

“Drones, long-range precision fires, cyber effects and electronic warfare are now daily features of conflict,” Smith said in the document.

“The plan is designed to equip marines with the tools to thrive in contested environments: precision fires,