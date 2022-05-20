To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

State Department gives green light to Egypt TOW sale

20th May 2022 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

US personnel fire a TOW missile during training. (Photo: US Army)

The TOW missile has been exported to more than 45 countries.

The US State Department has approved a possible FMS of TOW 2A RF missiles, support, and related equipment worth $691 million to Egypt.

Egypt has requested to buy 5000 TOW 2A RF missiles (BGM-71E-4B-RF) and 70 further fly-to-buy lot acceptance missiles. The deal also includes manuals, spare parts, tools and test equipment, training, and US government technical and logistics support.

The US said the proposed sale would replenish Egypt’s stocks and be used for counterterrorism and border security against armoured threats and fortified positions.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense is the prime contractor for the potential sale.

Data from Shephard Defence Insight shows that Egypt has obtained more than 20,000 TOW missiles in multiple variants over the years. 

In September 2008, for example, Egypt requested the sale of 6,900 TOW 2As to replace legacy missiles.

