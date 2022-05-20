State Department gives green light to Egypt TOW sale
The US State Department has approved a possible FMS of TOW 2A RF missiles, support, and related equipment worth $691 million to Egypt.
Egypt has requested to buy 5000 TOW 2A RF missiles (BGM-71E-4B-RF) and 70 further fly-to-buy lot acceptance missiles. The deal also includes manuals, spare parts, tools and test equipment, training, and US government technical and logistics support.
The US said the proposed sale would replenish Egypt’s stocks and be used for counterterrorism and border security against armoured threats and fortified positions.
Raytheon Missiles & Defense is the prime contractor for the potential sale.
Data from Shephard Defence Insight shows that Egypt has obtained more than 20,000 TOW missiles in multiple variants over the years.
In September 2008, for example, Egypt requested the sale of 6,900 TOW 2As to replace legacy missiles.
More from Land Warfare
-
AM General sheds light on Humvee Saber
AM General expects to complete work on a new lightweight Humvee tactical vehicle prototype by Q3 this year.
-
NATO member state orders force protection equipment from Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall has received ‘major orders’ worth about €250 million from an unnamed NATO customer for force protection equipment.
-
Czech IFV plan suffers yet another delay
The Czech IFV programme was due to gain some much-needed clarity by April, but instead it has suffered another delay and its future remains unclear.
-
Czechs backfill Ukraine donations with German Leopards
Will the donation and sale of Leopard MBTs from Germany to the Czech Republic lead to closer defence cooperation?
-
Slovakia set to select IFV supplier by June
The Slovak MoD plans to submit a proposal for the procurement of the tracked IFVs by the end of June and sign a government-to-government contract by the end of this year.