US sanctions fail to rattle India as it looks to Russian long-range radar

20th December 2024 - 10:28 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in New Delhi

The Indian AAD missile system, a medium-range mobile surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, has been in service since 2009. (Photo: Sniperz11)

India has been navigating a strategic balancing act in its defence modernisation efforts as it considers deals with Russia and the US.

India is considering procurement of a more than US$4 billion Russian Voronezh early warning radar system that detects aircraft, drones and ballistic missiles. The purchase would be made from state-owned Almaz-Antey, the largest manufacturer of air defence systems in Russia.

Voronezh has a detection span of 6,000km horizontally and 7,000km vertically, reaching beyond Beijing and the Straits of Malacca to the east of India, presently major pain points for the country’s military.

As part of a balancing act, India signed a $4 billion Foreign Military Sales agreement with the US government for 31 General Atomics MQ-9B Predator drones for the

Neelam Mathews

Author

Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

Read full bio

