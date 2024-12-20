US sanctions fail to rattle India as it looks to Russian long-range radar
India is considering procurement of a more than US$4 billion Russian Voronezh early warning radar system that detects aircraft, drones and ballistic missiles. The purchase would be made from state-owned Almaz-Antey, the largest manufacturer of air defence systems in Russia.
Voronezh has a detection span of 6,000km horizontally and 7,000km vertically, reaching beyond Beijing and the Straits of Malacca to the east of India, presently major pain points for the country’s military.
As part of a balancing act, India signed a $4 billion Foreign Military Sales agreement with the US government for 31 General Atomics MQ-9B Predator drones for the
