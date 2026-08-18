Canada targets 2028 operational debut for AIM-9X and AIM-120D missiles

The Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) projects that the AIM-9X Sidewinder Advanced Short Range Missile (ASRM) and the AIM-120D Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) will reach initial operational capability (IOC) in 2028 with the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).

An official spokesperson for the DND confirmed to Shephard that the systems will be integrated with both the in-service CF-188 Hornet fighters and the F-35A Lightning II multirole jets, set to be delivered by 2032.

“As these weapons are complementary and not interchangeable, they are all required to support RCAF operations across the full spectrum of conflict,” the